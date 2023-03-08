The First Cut Is the Deepest

|Orville Mendoza as Sweeney at the 2014 Sondheimas celebration. (Photo by David Gordon)
When Stephen Sondheim died last year, I reflected that he is probably the single artist I've written the most about, both for hire and otherwise. With the publication of my new preview piece on the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, I have occasion to reflect that I can boast the pleasure of having written about that show, arguably his greatest, more than any other of his pieces.
Like many folks, my first exposure to Sweeney Todd was the recording of the 1981 tour stop with George Hearn and Angela Lansbury, which I confess was too grisly for my 12-year-old self to get through. Around the same time I was more intrigued but not quite won over by the similar video of Sunday in the Park With George. My journey to a full appreciation, then full-on fanhood, as I've said many times (including to the man himself), was in intimate stagings by a number of L.A. theaters: Into the Woods at Actor's Co-op, Company at West Coast Ensemble, Assassins at L.A. Rep, Putting It Together at the Colony, Pacific Overtures at East West Players.
That last venue is also where I saw my first live Sweeney Todd, in 1994, by which time I was not only acclimated to his work's complexities but alert to them, even ardent about them. Amazingly, I learned recently that that production was also Josh Groban's first experience, not only of the show but of Sondheim's work. Josh was then around the age I had been on my first mortified exposure to Sweeney, and obviously he was more mature than I, because that production kindled a lifelong love for the man's work that culminates with him headlining the first full-scale Sweeney revival on Broadway.
Among the great pleasures of writing my preview piece on the new Sweeney was to be able to name check that production and its star, Orville Mendoza, about whom Josh told me: "That performance still resonates; it still haunts me."
I could say a lot more about Sweeney Todd, but it turns out I've already said a lot, in...
A review of the 1994 East West Players production with Orville Mendoza & Freda Foh Shen
A review of a starry Reprise! concert staging with Kelsey Grammer & Christine Baranski in 1999
A review of the 2005 Broadway revival with Michael Cerveris & Patti LuPone
Thoughts in this space on the 2007 film version
A review of the NY Philharmonic production with Emma Thompson & Bryn Terfel in 2014
A review of the 2017 "pie shop" production (joined with a review of Sunday)
I haven't yet been assigned to review the new revival, but if I am, I will consider it yet another chapter in a long critical engagement with the demon barber (and his creator). The chair awaits.
